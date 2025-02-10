Calling all gardeners: A new community garden and pollinator habitat is coming your way!

Have your say by February 28, 2025

February 10, 2025 – Got a green thumb? We want to hear your feedback on the layout and locations for a new community garden proposed for Golfview Park and a pollinator habitat proposed for a site near Preservation Park off Southcreek Trail.

What is a community garden?

The proposed community garden at Golfview Park will be a traditional community garden, where you can rent a plot to grow and harvest your own fruits, vegetables, herbs or flowers. Community gardens are vibrant spaces that not only offer an opportunity for neighbours to work together to create a local food source, but also foster a sense of community and connection with nature.

What is a pollinator habitat?

Pollinator habitats feature plants and flowers that provide nectar and pollen resources for bees and other important insects. They can also provide food and habitat for other wildlife or for stormwater infiltration. Volunteers can help maintain the gardens and help inspire people to create pollinator gardens on their own properties.

We want your feedback

Share your thoughts about the proposals on haveyoursay.guelph.ca/community-gardens by February 28.

Provide feedback on:

How you feel about the proposed community garden and pollinator habitat

Proposed locations for the garden/habitat

Whether you would participate in a community garden or pollinator habitat

Any other thoughts you would like to share

We’ll use your feedback along with data from other Guelph community gardens to help decide if the proposed garden will benefit users.

About Guelph’s community gardens

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer with a community garden and learning more about the Community Gardens program, visit guelph.ca/communitygardens

For more information

Dave Beaton

Program Manager

Forestry and Sustainable Landscapes

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2761

[email protected]