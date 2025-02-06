All female, all funny — Girls Nite Out serves up side-splitting laughs

This gaggle of award-winning gals make for one hilarious “Girls Nite Out”

GUELPH, ON February 6, 2025 — The girls are back! Four of Canada’s funniest femmes are returning to River Run Centre’s Main Stage as part of GuelphToday Comedy Series on Saturday, February 22 at 8 p.m. Girls Nite Out is the comedy collective of Elvira Kurt, Jennine Profeta, Diana Frances, and Karen Parker. These gals deliver a skillful combination of clever standup and improv for a belly-laugh-out-loud show.

Thanks to 2024/25 Season Sponsor Richardson Wealth and Series Sponsor GuelphToday.com for supporting this show— because everyone could use more laughter in life! Girls Nite Out is in its 17th year, and this year boasts highly accomplished and comically revered comediennes.

Elvira Kurt is a trail-blazing, blazer-wearing, decorated comedy icon. She has won many awards including the Jury Choice Award at the 2018 Cannes Short Film Showcase for her film Reel Women Seen, and a 2019 Canadian Screen Award for her writing on The Great Canadian Baking Show. In 2005-2006, Kurt hosted her own prime time talk show on The Comedy Network, PopCultured with Elvira Kurt, and she has also written and performed for many other television shows.

Jennine Profeta is a prolific alum of The Second City, performing across Canada as part of The Second City Touring Company, aboard international cruise ships, and as a corporate improv facilitator in Canada and the United States. She successfully wears her many hats as an actor, improviser, teacher, and writer.

Diana Frances holds many awards in comedy, including a Canadian Screen Award for her writing on Corner Gas Animated and eight — yes, eight — Canadian Comedy Awards for improv. She also brings her comedic charm around the world, including entertaining Canadian soldiers in Bosnia, Egypt, Israel, and Afghanistan.

Karen Parker is a five-time winner of the Canadian Comedy Award, performing with theatre companies across the country. In 2019, she starred in The Second City’s production of She the People and she continues to tour with her comedy troupe The Lusty Mannequins, who were named Best of the Fest at the 2018 Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival.

This show also features musical accompanist Jordan Armstrong — a versatile composer, musical director, and performer. She has composed for and directed music in three critically-acclaimed The Second City Mainstage revues and earned numerous accolades for her work on other shows, including Death Ray Cabaret at the 2019 Toronto Fringe Festival, and many more.

Tickets to Girls Nite Out are $45 for adults, $43 for patrons over 60, and $25 for those under 30 years old. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit River Run Centre’s Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/girls-nite-out25/.

