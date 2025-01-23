Step into the world of Step Afrika!

Experience this remarkable, polyrhythmic, percussive dance show

GUELPH, ON January 23, 2025 – Prepare to be immersed in a sea of music, dance, and culture. Step Afrika! is the world’s leading authority and first professional Company dedicated to the art and tradition of stepping. Their mesmerizing, internationally renowned production hits River Run Centre’s Main Stage on Wednesday, February 19 at 8 p.m. Part of Movement — The Dance Series, this production is supported by 2024/25 LOTS ON Season Sponsor Richardson Wealth and the Government of Canada.

Step Afrika! blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities, traditional West and Southern African dances, and an array of contemporary dance and art forms into a cohesive, compelling artistic experience. A Step Afrika! performance integrates songs, storytelling, and humour with audience participation. The blend of technique, agility, and pure energy leaves everyone in the room with their hearts pounding.

The origins of Step Afrika! date back over 30 years, when C. Brian Williams, an American, first learned African American stepping at his fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha, in 1989. After graduating from Howard University in Washington, Williams moved to South Africa where he researched the rich history and tradition of stepping. In 1994, Step Afrika! officially began in Soweto, South Africa, with a focus on cultural exchange between American and South African artists. This exchange program has since evolved into one of America’s most dynamic cultural exports, touring more than 60 countries across the globe.

Step Afrika! ranks as one of the top ten African American dance companies in the United States and represents the country as Washington D.C.’s only Cultural Ambassador. Step Afrika! has earned Mayor’s Arts Awards for Outstanding Contribution to Arts Education (2005), Innovation in the Arts (2008), and Excellence in an Artistic Discipline (2012). Step Afrika! also headlined President Barack Obama’s Black History Month Reception in 2016 and performed at the first-ever Juneteenth Celebration at the White House.

In addition to providing exceptional entertainment, Step Afrika! promotes stepping as an educational tool, focusing on teamwork, academic achievement, and cross-cultural understanding. It is featured prominently at the Smithsonian’s new National Museum of African American History and Culture with the world’s first interactive stepping exhibit, directly engaging with and educating thousands of people each day.

Tickets to Step Afrika! are $69 for adults, $67 for patrons over 60, and $39 for those under 30 years old. Discounts are available for Groups of 10 or more or as part of Subscribe & Save. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit River Run Centre’s Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/step-afrika25/.

For Information

Kasia Rusiniak | Program Manager, Development and Marketing

River Run Centre | City of Guelph

519-837-5662 extension 2589

[email protected]