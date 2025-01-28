Out of the Woodwork with Brand New Album

JUNO-winning Finger Eleven is back after a seven-year (plus) hiatus

GUELPH, ON January 28, 2025 — After their 2015 album Five Crooked Lines, Finger Eleven took a well-deserved and much needed break from recording music to focus on their personal lives. Now, they are back with new music full of more passion and pride than ever. Catch them on River Run Centre’s Main Stage on Thursday, February 20 at 8 p.m. as they show off music from their new album alongside all their biggest hits.

The band’s roots go back to the early 90s, under a different name. In 1995, they released their debut album, Letters from Chutney, as the Rainbow Butt Monkeys. They changed their name to Finger Eleven after that album, although in 2018, they performed as the Rainbow Butt Monkeys at Burlington’s Sound of Music Festival for the first time in over two decades. Since 1995, they have enjoyed a colourful career.

Finger Eleven has earned many accolades over the years, including a MuchMusic Award (2004), a SOCAN Award (2006), two BDS Spin Awards (2007 and 2011), a JUNO Award (2008), and over a dozen other nominations. They remain one of the best-selling Canadian bands of all time, with multi-platinum albums and multiple #1 Billboard hits.

The band has released numerous chart-topping albums over their 25 years together, from the 2003 self-titled album that featured the breakout single “One Thing” to 2007’s JUNO-winning Them vs. You vs. Me, which launched the smash hit “Paralyzer.” In 2023, Finger Eleven released Greatest Hits, featuring their well-loved tracks, a surprise new song called “Together Right,” and a cover of Pink Floyd’s “Welcome to the Machine.” Currently, they are touring their newest album, 2025’s Adrenaline.

This show is part of the Sleeman-Spring Mill Music Series, which features some of the most exciting Canadian bands and incredible international acts. Thanks to Series Sponsors Sleeman Breweries and Spring Mill Distillery, alongside Season Sponsor Richardson Wealth, for supporting some of the best musical acts at River Run Centre.

Tickets to Finger Eleven are $69 for adults, $67 for patrons over 60, and $39 for those under 30 years old. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more or as part of a Subscribe & Save package. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit the Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/finger-eleven25/.

