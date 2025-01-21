Open house for The Blueprint: Guelph’s One Water Plan

Help shape the One Water Plan

You’re invited to an open house for the development of the City’s integrated water management strategy, called The Blueprint: Guelph’s One Water Plan.

Please join us on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, anytime between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm in the Marg Mackinnon Room at City Hall. Come learn about the project and share your feedback!

Date: Wednesday, February 5

Time: 4:30 p.m.–6:30 p.m.

Location: Marg Mackinnon Room, City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph, Ontario

About The Blueprint: Guelph’s One Water Plan

The City of Guelph is dedicated to sustainable water management through water, wastewater, and stormwater services. These municipal services are crucial for the City’s infrastructure, ensuring water resources are available and protected for residents, businesses, and the environment.

An integrated water management strategy treats all forms of water – drinking, wastewater, and stormwater – as a single, interconnected system to ensure water sustainability for future generations.

With Guelph’s population projected to grow significantly, the City’s Official Plan Amendment 80 expects to add 208,000 residents and 116,000 jobs by 2051. The Blueprint will balance the needs of humans, animals and the environment by efficiently managing water resources, supporting the City’s Future Guelph Strategic Plan to conserve and protect Guelph’s drinking water.

Your input matters

Your input is vital to our community’s integrated water management strategy, impacting both you and the environment. Join us at the open house to share your thoughts or HaveYourSay online.

Resources

Future Guelph Strategic Plan

The Blueprint: Guelph’s One Water Plan

Water Efficiency Strategy

For more Information

Let us know if you require any accommodations or have any questions by reaching out to:

Josh McDonell

Project and Performance Specialist

Compliance, Programs, and Performance

Environmental Services, City of Guelph

226-332-0569

[email protected]

Fabio Tonto, P.Eng, MEPP

Project Manager

Montrose Environmental Group

647-523-3157

[email protected]