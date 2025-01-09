Notice of intention to pass an amending bylaw to remove holding “H” symbol

In accordance with Section 36 of the Planning Act R.S.O 1990 c.P.13., Guelph City Council intends to pass a Zoning By-law Amendment to remove a Holding ‘H’ symbol from the City of Guelph Zoning By-law (2023)-20790, as amended.

The lands affected by the proposed amendment are municipally known as 151 Bristol Street. The subject lands are shown on the Key Location Map below.

The lands are currently zoned “Low Density Residential – 24 with holding provisions” (RL.1-24(H)) under Zoning Bylaw (2023)-20790, as amended. The (H) holding provision is to be in place until a revised stormwater management report, grading plan be provided to the satisfaction of the City, and until drawings stamped and endorsed by a P. Eng for the construction of all soft and/or hard cap(s) and for the removal and/or burial of lead impacted soil around BH-6 be provided to the satisfaction of the City Engineer.

Engineering staff have reviewed the proposed application and are satisfied that they meet City requirements. The City can therefore remove the Holding ‘H’ symbol from the lands to permit development in accordance with the regulations of the RL.1-24 Zone.

The General Manager of Planning and Building Services will consider the proposed Zoning By-law Amendment to remove the Holding ‘H’ symbol accordingly.

For more information

Eric Rempel, Development Planner

Planning and Building Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2617

[email protected]

Key Location Map