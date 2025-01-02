Mimi O’Bonsawin Connects Music with Nature

Indigenous Music Award winner combines sounds of the forest with acoustic instruments and delicate harmonies

GUELPH, ON January 2, 2025 — Mimi O’Bonsawin delivers a hybrid of natural sounds and pop music in River Run Centre’s Studio Theatre on Thursday, January 23 at 8 p.m. The show is supported by Season Sponsor Richardson Wealth and Miijidaa Café + Bistro as part of Miijidaa Music Series, which features a broad range of Canada’s rich cultural landscape.

Mimi O’Bonsawin is a contemporary roots singer-songwriter born in Northeastern Ontario and is mixed French Canadian and Wabanaki (Abénaki), a member of Odanak First-Nation. She embraces her ancestral connection to the land, using her music to share stories of nature, healing, and growth. With a creative approach, Mimi incorporates sounds from nature in her music, pulling in tones of water, wind, open fields, and lush forests. With uplifting melodies, soothing harmonies, and introspective lyrics, Mimi creates her own form of folky pop.

Speaking of her creative process, Mimi says, “Making music and growing food is very much the same. They both start with a seed, and with proper care, can grow into a beautiful garden that we all can share. I put intention and love into every seed and every note.”

The artist works with her husband and musical partner, percussionist Ryan Schurman. Their natural pairing makes for an intimate, honest, dynamic performance. At their home studio, the couple draws on a wide range of percussive and acoustic instruments, weaving them together with sounds from the land and vocal play.

She has received several other awards and nominations. In 2019, her album Connected won Best Pop Album at the Indigenous Music Awards. In 2020, her record Elle Danse was nominated for Best New Artist and Best EP at the Trille Or Awards Gala, which recognizes Francophone artists outside of Quebec, and in 2023, she received another Trille Or nomination for her album Fiddleheads & Ferns. Mimi’s recent albums include 2023’s Willow and Boréale, and 2024’s Live in Concert. All three albums earned award nominations in 2024 and that year, Mimi was also nominated for Best Americana Recording, Best Folk Recording, and Best Music Video Narrative at the Native American Music Award, and as Performing Artist of the Year at the Ontario Folk Music Awards.

When not creating music, Mimi shares her passion for songwriting and art through workshops for youth across Canada, including as part of River Run’s Linamar for the Performing Arts program. “Music is a powerful healer,” says Mimi. “Songs and art are great tools to empower our youth and to provide an outlet. No matter the intention, I believe that everyone can and should write a song.”

Tickets to Mimi O’Bonsawin are $30 for adults, $28 for patrons over 60, and $25 for those under 30 years old. Sliding Scale tickets are available for $20 or $10. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit River Run Centre’s Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/mimi-obonsawin25/.

For Information

Kasia Rusiniak | Program Manager, Development and Marketing

River Run Centre | City of Guelph

519-837-5662 extension 2589

[email protected]