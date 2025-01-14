Life is like riding a bicycle…

Charming show for all ages offers a poetic, entertaining story with a bicycle at its centre

GUELPH, ON January 14, 2025 — This amusing one-man show tells a touching story full of rich imagery without using any words. Life-Cycle playfully combines acrobatics, illusion, mime, and music. Presented as part of River Run Centre’s Wooly Family Series, Life-Cycle can be enjoyed by all ages, although it is designed for those over 6 years old. River Run welcomes this production to the Main Stage on Thursday, February 6 at 7 p.m.

Supported by Series Sponsor The Wooly Pub and 24/25 Season Sponsor Richardson Wealth, this show is cheerfully larger-than-life, incorporating a variety of art forms that appeal to a broad audience. Delightfully different, innovative, and inspirational, Life-Cycle brings out the inner child in adults and tickles the imagination of young audience members.

Life-Cycle uses special effects and illusion to create magical realism. The show tells the story of a man who returns home after a lengthy absence and is confronted with a past which no longer suits him. No one knows who he is or where he comes from. He must reconnect with his identity and is motivated by an old bicycle to look for his roots. Hopping on the two-wheeler, the man takes stock of his life and goes in search of a way to reinvent himself.

This show is produced by Montreal’s DynamO Théâtre, directed by Yves Simard, and stars multidisciplinary circus artist Guillaume Doin. Simard and Doin are the creative minds behind the production as well. A reviewer from online magazine atuvu.ca says, “Although DynamO Théâtre is a young-audience theatre company, it has proven that with Life-Cycle, its artistic approach can reach all those who have kept in touch with their inner child or are looking to reconnect with it.”

Tickets to Life-Cycle are $20 for adults, $18 for patrons over 60, $15 for those under 30 years old, and $10 for children under 14. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more or as part of Subscribe & Save. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/life-cycle25/.

