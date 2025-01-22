Guelph’s 2025 Tax levy finalized

Guelph, Ont., January 22, 2025 – Today at a special council meeting, Guelph’s Local Boards and Shared Services (LBSS) presented their updated 2025 budgets to City Council. Council approved the updated budgets with a net tax levy increase of 3.12%. Earlier in November 2024, Council adopted the City services budget, accounting for an increase of 3.66%, bringing the net tax levy impact for 2025 to 6.78%. This translates to a $322.72 annual increase based on the 2024 median residential property assessment for a single detached home and the 2024 tax policy, of which $174.21 will support City services, and $148.51 is for LBSS.

“On behalf of City Council, I extend thanks to our local boards and shared services for presenting their budgets today” commented City of Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie. “Although Council has no direct oversight or decision making on these budgets, I appreciate that they took affordability for residents into consideration. With the 2025 budget now complete, I am pleased that the impact is less than the nearly 10% tax levy impact originally proposed in the multi-year budget.”

“I value the relationships the City has with our boards and agencies, understanding we all play a critical role in building a vibrant, inclusive, safe, and healthy city” said Tara Baker, chief administrative officer, City of Guelph. “Like the City services, these budgets respond to the challenges our community is facing, while balancing growth, affordability, and maintaining the core programs residents and businesses rely on.”

All final budget documents are available on guelph.ca/budget.

