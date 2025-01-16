Exhibition on the Ontario Reformatory comes to Guelph Museum, January 18 to April 30

Darkness and Light: Inside the Ontario Reformatory examines a complex, uncomfortable and important history

January 16, 2025

For over 100 years, the Ontario Reformatory/Guelph Correctional Centre was embedded in the lives of the people of Guelph. Darkness and Light: Inside the Ontario Reformatory, an exhibition guest curated by P. Brian Skerrett, shares stories from within the institution, addressing misconceptions, propaganda and myths.

