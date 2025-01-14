City of Guelph takes steps to advance property development in Southgate Business Park

Guelph, Ont., January 14, 2025 – Today, Council took an important step towards advancing the Southgate Business Park, which will allow more businesses to invest in Guelph and bring hundreds of jobs to the city.

The property at 384 Crawley Road, designated for industrial use, requires substantial tree removals to support future development. Council met today to approve the removal of trees on the 88-acre plot, marking the first step towards supporting future development of the site. In exchange, there will be 17,000 trees and 4,000 shrubs planted on-site within one year of the removals.

“By ensuring this land is development-ready, we are saying yes to new jobs and economic growth for our city,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie. “Allowing development to happen quickly will attract business investment and create a valuable new tax base, helping to reduce the tax burden on residents and support essential City programs, services and infrastructure.”

Once the Southgate Business Park property on Crawley Road is prepared for development, it can be sold to companies looking to locate in Guelph. This development-ready land will provide more certainty and direction for potential applicants to proceed with comprehensive site plan applications.

“The City is making it easier for more businesses to invest in Guelph,” said James Goodram, General Manager of Economic Development and Tourism at the City of Guelph. “By attracting new employers and developers, we are creating jobs, bringing in talent and boosting the local economy.”

To find out about local business parks or learn more about planning and development in Guelph, please visit guelph.ca

