Call to Artists: Apply for Guelph’s 2025 Artist-in-Residence program

Celebrating creativity and community connections through the 12th annual Artist-in-Residence program

January 15, 2025

Calling all artists! The City of Guelph invites artists and art collectives (collaborations by two or more artists) to submit Expressions of Interest for the 2025 Artist-in-Residence program. This year’s program will award one project with a residency and a $10,000 project budget. The submission deadline for Expressions of Interest is 11:59 p.m. on February 12. Artists should note this is not a live-in residency.

The Artist-in-Residence program ask artists to consider how the Guelph community might witness, contribute to, engage with or participate in their art. Artists practicing in all mediums and modes of expression are encouraged to apply, including:

literary (text-based expressions, spoken word, poetry);

media (sound, video, animation, digital);

performance (visual, dance, music, theatre); and

visual (drawing, painting, sculpture, mixed media).

Interested persons or groups are encouraged to visit guelph.ca/artistinresidence to read the full Call to Artists and to complete and submit their Expressions of Interest.

Two-phase selection process will determine 2025’s Artist-in-Residence, application information session running January 29

The successful artists will be chosen through a two-phase selection process.

Phase one is the collection of Expressions of Interest. Artists will be evaluated on their creative integrity and experience, vision for inclusive community involvement, and ability to deliver high-quality work on time and on budget. An information session about the application process and best practices for phase one will be hosted online, on January 29 at 6 p.m. Register if you’d like to attend this information session. Submitted Expressions of Interest will be used to prepare a shortlist of artists for phase two.

Phase two is a Request for Proposal. Artists shortlisted during phase one will be invited to develop their concept proposals and participate in a one-on-one information session via video or phone call. Shortlisted artists will receive a $500 honorarium for their second submission.

For all the information on the Artist-in-Residence program and the application process, visit guelph.ca/artistinresidence.

For more information

Dawn Owen, Museum Curator

Guelph Museums, Culture and Recreation, Public Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2774

[email protected]