Birds of a feather – dance together!

Break-in River Run’s dance floor at Flamingos’ Vinyl Release Party

GUELPH, ON January 30, 2025 — Guelph’s best-dressed cover band plays what people want to hear —the best hits from across the decades. A Flamingos’ show is always a party and this show — celebrating great hits not by the band and new music from them — is going to be a dance party. Break-in River Run’s dance floor at this spectacularly swinging soiree on Friday, February 21 at 8 p.m.

From jukebox oldies and 70s disco, through pop and rock of the 80s and 90s, to early 2000s R&B , Flamingos expertly hit every beloved note of popular hits and Top 40 sensations.

Well-known for playing the best hits of the decades, this Flamingos show also features original music. With a freshly released original EP, the band will deliver new songs alongside favourite covers. Celebrate these pink performers on River Run’s first-ever dance floor.

“We’re very excited to be introducing a dance floor,” says Bill Nuhn, Manager of Theatres and Civic Events. “Flamingos are not a band to sit still to. They’re great fun and the covers they play bring people back to a particular time in their lives. A dance party inevitably breaks out, so we thought we’d be ready for it.”

Flamingos are the life of their own party — they are a local favourite for good reason. Dressed in full pink, and sometimes in fun wigs, these guys are a hoot and a half. As for the pink, the getup adds to their image. As national best-selling author and journalist Michael Barclay describes, “They were dressed in pink tuxedos, played pink guitars and even had pink patch cables. Full shtick, fully ridiculous, absolutely fun.”

Flamingos might be full of shtick, but they are also full of talent. The four bandmates — Adam Zantinge on drums and vocals, Tyler Belluz on bass and vocals, Kenny Phelps on lead vocals, and Mike Brooks on guitar and vocals ­— each boast a vibrant musical background. Flamingos are the go-to party band for celebrations around Ontario and last summer, they headlined the after-party for locally adored music festival, Riverfest Elora.

Series Sponsors Sleeman Breweries and Spring Mill Distillery bring a ton of great music to River Run, and this show is one of them. The show is also supported by returning Season Sponsor Richardson Wealth, who helps bring something for everyone to the stage.

Tickets to Flamingos are $25 for adults, $23 for patrons over 60, and $20 for those under 30 years old. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more and as part of River Run’s Subscribe & Save package. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit the Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/flamingos25/.

