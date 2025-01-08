(Alt)-Escape to another dimension

Ultra creative duo Video Phase offers an alternate reality with their multisensory show, Alt-Escape.

GUELPH, ON January 8, 2025 – This award-winning, innovative digital performance deserves its own category — it combines music, video, and technology into a new, hybrid art form that exhilarates the senses. Video Phase – Alt-Escape is the brainchild of artists Julien-Robert and Julien Compagne. Presented as part of The Wooly Family Series, this production takes River Run Centre’s Main Stage on Thursday, January 30 at 7:30 p.m.

With its multidisciplinary nature, Alt-Escape appeals to a wide range of audiences. From mesmerizing music to electric bright lights, Alt-Escape offers something for everyone.

This show inventively blends various art forms, using digital technologies to integrate live music with video projection, creating a performance experience like none other. It is futuristic, visually striking, and completely immersive. The artists describe it as “an experience meant to be heard with the eyes.”

Video Phase is a collaborative team of artists, engineers, and other creative professionals led by Julien-Robert and Julien Compagne. They have a similar career arc and shared creative passions, each boasting colourful resumes and honourable accolades.

Compagne has collaborated with renowned musicians Patrick Watson, Johnny Hallyday, and even Aretha Franklin. He has won first prize awards at the concerto competition at the University of Montreal and at the concours des Jeunesses Musicales de France, both highly respected events.

Julien-Robert’s versatility has led to collaborations with famed choreographers, such as Marc Boivin, film directors, such as Charles-Louis Thibault, and theatre directors, such as Lou Arteau. He has won several awards, including first prize wins at the Sond’Ar-te Electric Ensemble Composition Competition and the Serge Garant Award from SOCAN Foundation.

The two Juliens have also received high praise for their collaborative work as Video Phase. One of their previous creations, Lumens (2017), won first prize award from the group Mécènes investis pour les arts in Montreal, as well as their Opus award for “concert of the year, musique actuelle et électroacoustique.”

This show is part of the Wooly Family Series, specifically curated to entertain all ages, supported by Series Sponsor, The Wooly Pub. This production is also supported by 2024/25 LOTS ON Season Sponsor Richardson Wealth.

Tickets to Video Phase – Alt-Escape are $29 for adults, $27 for patrons over 60, and $19 for those under 30 years. Sliding Scale pricing is also offered for this show, with tickets available for $20 or $10. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit River Run Centre’s Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/video-phase-alt-escape25/.

For Information

Kasia Rusiniak | Program Manager, Development and Marketing

River Run Centre | City of Guelph

519-837-5662 extension 2589

[email protected]