The time to apply for summer jobs is now!

Guelph, Ont., December 23, 2024 – Make this summer your best yet and apply for a summer job with the City of Guelph! We have many interesting, fun and rewarding summer work opportunities available.

Starting today, we’re accepting applications for summer positions in parks, public works, summer camp, aquatics and more! If you’re looking for summer employment there’s sure to be a role that catches your interest. The deadline to apply for some of the open positions is February 2, so don’t wait! Visit guelph.ca/careers to apply.

Why work for the City?

The City of Guelph ranked as one of the Waterloo Area’s and Southern Ontario’s Top Employers in 2024. We pride ourselves on having a culture that engages employees and values inclusion, wellness and service.

We’ve also got flexible hours so you can build a work schedule around your life. You’ll also:

Improve your leadership skills

Expand your resume and post-secondary applications

Build your confidence, communication skills and make new friends

Make a difference in your community

You can use this experience to work towards becoming a teacher, lawyer, doctor, nurse, police officer, paramedic, firefighter and more!

For more information

Find all City of Guelph job postings at guelph.ca/careers. For more information, contact Human Resources by phone at 519-837-5601 or email [email protected].