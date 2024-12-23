Some City rates and fees changing January 1

Guelph, Ont., December 23, 2024 – On January 1, 2025, rates and fees for some City services and programs will increase. Check the 2025 rates, fees and charges guide for a full list of the rates and the changes with the effective date of change. The changes are part of the Council-adopted 2025 Budget Confirmation.

Water, wastewater and stormwater rates

The volume charges for water will increase by nine cents to $2.21 per cubic metre, and the volume charges for wastewater will increase by 8 cents to $2.32 per cubic metre. Daily basic service charges are also changing, with the magnitude of the change depending on the size of the meter.

Monthly stormwater fees will increase to $10.00—an increase of $1.20 per month.

Parking fees

Monthly parking permit fees will increase by five per cent for most parkades and parking lots. There will be no fee increase for the Norwich and Arthur Street parking lots.

Hourly downtown parking rates will remain at $3 per hour.

Public waste drop-off

The minimum fee to drop off waste, including mixed waste (unsorted garbage) or yard waste, will remain at $10.

The fees for new or replacement waste carts are $70 for small, $100 for large and $110 for extra-large. Replacement of damaged carts is free if the warranty applies.

Visit the Waste Resource Innovation Centre page on guelph.ca for a complete list of public drop-off fees.

