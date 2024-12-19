Paper shredder will no longer be available at the Waste Resource Innovation Centre

Commencing January 1, 2025

Guelph, Ont., December 19, 2024 – Beginning January 1, 2025, the self-service paper shredder at the Waste Resource Innovation Centre (WRIC) will no longer operate due to changes from the provincial Blue Box Regulation.

Shredded and un-shredded paper is still being collected using the following options:

Drop off shredded paper in clear plastic bags at Gate 1 of the WRIC (public drop off), free of charge.

Put shredded paper in clear plastic bags and place it in your blue cart.

Drop off un-shredded paper and recycling at Gate 1 of the WRIC (public drop off), free of charge.

If you need to shred paper, services are available from local paper shredding services and office supply and print shops, or you can borrow a paper shredder from the Guelph Tool Library. The WRIC is located at 110 Dunlop Drive, Guelph, Ontario, N1L 1E4.

For more Information

Nectar Tampacopoulos, General Manager

Infrastructure, Development and Environment, Environmental Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3599

[email protected]