Lowes Road storm sewer installation starting January 8

Gordon Street to Dawn Avenue

Notice date: December 6, 2024

About the project

The City of Guelph is working with Drexler Construction to install storm sewers along Lowes Road to address flooding caused by heavy rainfall. The storm sewers will be installed along Lowes Road and will connect to existing stormwater infrastructure on Gordon Street. Once installed, the storm sewers will reduce flooding on Lowes Road during heavy rains.

Work begins January 8

Work is expected to start on or about January 8 and will continue for roughly 5 weeks, weather permitting. Residents may be contacted by the contractor and/or their representative to complete pre-construction surveys around the project site.

Road closure and property access

During construction sections of the road will be closed, please follow posted signs for safety. All residences and businesses in the construction area will remain open and accessible throughout the project.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Closures will be phased as follows:

Phase 1 closure : Access to plaza and 26 Lowes Road via Dawn Avenue

: Access to plaza and 26 Lowes Road via Dawn Avenue Phase 2 closure : Access to plaza via Gordon Street and access to 26 Lowes Road via Dawn Avenue

: Access to plaza via Gordon Street and access to 26 Lowes Road via Dawn Avenue Phase 3 closure: Access to plaza and 26 Lowes Road via Gordon Street

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

Waste collection

Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit will remain in service along Gordon Street throughout the project. Relocation of bus stop ID 1614 on Gordon Street may be required on a short-term basis and will be communicated in advance. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes.

Winter maintenance

The Contractor is responsible for winter maintenance on Lowes Road (Gordon Street to Dawn Avenue) during construction including but not limited to snow plowing, applying abrasives, hauling away snow if needed. All questions regarding winter maintenance during construction should be directed to Drexler Construction at 519-826-1478.

Canada Post

Canada Post will be temporarily relocating the community mailbox from Lowes Road to Dawn Avenue during construction. All questions regarding mail delivery should be directed to Canada Post at 519-821-9405.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Jackie Kay, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2251

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]

For construction-specific information, please contact:

Mark Gosnell, Construction Contract Administrator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4022

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]