Help shape Guelph’s water conservation strategy

Guelph, Ont., December 19, 2024 – The City of Guelph is developing its first integrated water management strategy, called The Blueprint: Guelph’s One Water Plan.

The City of Guelph is known for its commitment to sustainable water management through the operation of three municipal services: water, wastewater, and stormwater. These municipal services are important for the City’s infrastructure. They help provide and protect water resources for residents and businesses and also take care of the environment.

The purpose of an integrated water management strategy and care for water in all its forms (including drinking water, wastewater or stormwater) as a single, interconnected system is to ensure water sustainability for future generations.

Guelph’s population is expected to grow significantly in the coming years; the City’s Official Plan Amendment 80 envisions the addition of 208,000 residents and 116,000 jobs by 2051. The Blueprint will balance the needs of humans, animals and the environment by managing water resources efficiently, and supports one of the objectives outlined in the City’s Future Guelph Strategic Plan to conserve and protect Guelph’s drinking water. How we manage water affects you and our environment, so your feedback is an important part of defining our community’s integrated water management strategy. The City will invite you to share feedback throughout the project, both in-person and online.

Get involved

