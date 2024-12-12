Applications will be accepted until December 20

The City is now accepting applications for the Community Grant Allocation Working Group. The Community Grant Allocation Working Group will recommend the distribution of Community Grant Program funds to local organizations dedicated to enhancing life in Guelph. This group will comprise residents committed to positively impacting the well-being of Guelph, its neighbourhoods, and its individuals.

Members will bring a diverse range of personal and professional experiences from various sectors supported by the annual community grant. This includes background and experiences in:

Arts and culture

Sports and recreation

Environment

Education

Human services, and more.

Interested residents are invited to review the working group terms of reference and submit a brief online application. Applications will be accepted until Monday, December 20 at 4:30 p.m. Visit here to apply.

For assistance or additional information please contact Community Investment at [email protected]

For more Information

Alex Goss, Manager, Equity and Community Investment, Strategic Initiatives, Intergovernmental and Community Investment,

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2675

[email protected]