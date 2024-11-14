Passing of municipal-wide Development Charges Bylaws

TAKE NOTICE that the Council of the City of Guelph passed municipal-wide development charges By-laws No. (2024) – 20997 and (2024) – 20998 on November 13, 2024 under section 2 (1) of the Development Charges Act, 1997, S.O., 1997 c. 27, as amended;

AND TAKE NOTICE that subsections 19 (1.2) and 19 (1.3) of the Act permit a municipality to amend a Development Charges bylaw, subject to conditions being met, and exempt such amendments from the process for bylaw amendments under subsection 19 (1) of the Act.

The development charges imposed by the bylaws come into effect on November 20, 2024. The charges are as follows:

Residential Rates

Service/class of service Single and semi-detached dwelling Multiples Apartments – 2+ bedrooms Apartments – studio and 1 bedroom Special care/special dwelling units Current Development Charge Rate $64,813 $46,671 $38,799 $28,434 $20,964 Growth Studies $2,164 $1,558 $1,295 $949 $700 Total Calculated Rate as of November 20, 2024 $66,977 $48,229 $40,094 $29,383 $21,664

Non-residential Rates

Service/class of service Per square foot of gross floor area Current Development Charge Rate $25.78 Growth Studies $1.26 Total Calculated Rate as of November 20, 2024 $27.04

The bylaw applies to all lands located within the City of Guelph.

A copy of the complete bylaw is available for examination at the City of Guelph offices, 1 Carden Street, Guelph, ON N1H 3A1 during regular business hours (weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.) excluding statutory holidays.

DATED at the City of Guelph offices, Guelph, Ontario, November 14, 2024.

Dylan McMahon

Municipal Clerk