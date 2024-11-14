Notice of public meeting and decision for official plan and zoning bylaw amendments

Proposed Official Plan and Zoning By-law Amendment – Permitting 4 Dwelling units on residential lots (City-initiated) – (2024-405)

Subject lands

The city’s low density residential lots with single detached, semi-detached homes, and on-street townhouse dwelling units.

Public Meeting and Decision

December 10th, 2024, 4 p.m.

This is a hybrid City Council meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live or attended in-person in Council Chambers, City Hall, 1 Carden Street Guelph

City staff will be providing a recommendation to Council on this application.

Purpose and effect of the amendments

Official Plan and Zoning By-law amendments are proposed to allow up to four (4) dwelling units on low-density residential lots in Guelph. New and amended regulations would apply city-wide and affect zones that permit single-detached, semi-detached, and on-street townhouse dwelling unit types, together with revised regulations related to Additional Residential Dwelling Units (ADUs).

These amendments seek to align with the City’s vision for sustainable growth and addressing evolving housing needs by promoting the development of affordable, equitable and diverse communities in Guelph. The proposed amendment supports the reduction of housing barriers by offering a mix of housing options fostering inclusivity and adaptability.

The proposed amendments to the Official Plan include:

Clarification for how the density provision is applied with respect to multi-unit residential buildings in the Low Density Residential land use designation to exclude buildings up to 4 units.

The proposed amendments to the zoning bylaw include:

Changes to additional residential dwelling unit regulations;

Expanded definitions; and,

Considerations for a more flexible range of unit configurations.

Additional information

Documents relating to the proposed official plan and zoning bylaw amendment for permitting up to four (4) units on a residential lot will be available online at guelph.ca/agenda on November 29th, 2024 and at https://www.haveyoursay.guelph.ca/gentle-density-4-units

The Staff Report will be available online at guelph.ca/agenda on November 29th, 2024 and at https://www.haveyoursay.guelph.ca/gentle-density-4-units

For additional information please contact the planners managing the file:

Cushla Matthews, Development Advisor

Planning and Building Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3982

[email protected]

Katie Nasswetter, Planner III, Senior Development Planner

Planning and Building Services

Phone: 519-822-1260, ext. 2356

TTY: 519-826-9771

Email: [email protected]

How to get involved

Any person may attend the meeting and/or provide verbal or written comments on the application.

If you wish to speak to the application, you must register with the Clerk’s Department no later than 10:00 a.m. on Friday December 6th, 2024, by any of the following ways:

Register online at ca/delegation

By Phone at 519-837-5603 or TTY 519-826-9771

By Email to [email protected]

When we receive your registration, we will send you a confirmation message and instructions for participating in the hybrid Council meeting.

Written comments to be included in the Council Agenda, must be received no later than 10:00 a.m. on Friday December 6th, 2024, by any of the following ways:

By Email to [email protected] and [email protected]

and In person at the ServiceGuelph Counter at City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph

By regular mail or courier to Guelph City Clerk, 1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

Appeals information

Only the applicant, specified person and public bodies as defined in the Planning Act, and registered owners of lands to which the by-law will apply and who made oral submissions at the public meeting or who have made written submissions to the City before the by-law is passed, will be able to appeal the decision of the City of Guelph to the Ontario Land Tribunal.

If a person or public body does not make oral submissions at a public meeting, or make written submissions to the City of Guelph before the by-law is passed, the person or public body may not be added as a party to the hearing of an appeal before the Ontario Land Tribunal unless, in the opinion of the Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to do so.

Notice of collection of personal information

Personal information is being collected in order to gather feedback and communicate with interested parties regarding this amendment. Information provided or presented at a public meeting is considered a public record and may be posted on the City’s website or made public upon request.

This information is collected under the authority of the Planning Act, R.S.O. 1990, cP.13. Questions about this collection should be directed to the Information and Access Coordinator at 519-822-1260 extension 2349 or [email protected].

Accessibility

Alternative accessible formats are available by contacting [email protected] or TTY 519-826-9771.