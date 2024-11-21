Notice of intention to designate: 19 Fountain Street West

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph intends to designate 19 Fountain Street West as a property of cultural heritage value or interest under section 29, Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Description of the property

Part Lot 173, Plan 8, as in RO786757, City of Guelph

Statement of cultural heritage value or interest

The subject property is worthy of designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act because it meets four of the nine prescribed criteria for determining cultural heritage value or interest, according to Ontario Regulation 9/06 as amended by Ontario Regulation 9/06. The heritage attributes of 19 Fountain Street West display: design/physical, historical/associative, and contextual value.

Design/Physical Value

The subject property meets Criterion 1 because it is rare, early, and unique example of a mid-nineteenth century stone and brick residential dwelling in the City of Guelph. It is particularly unique and rare due to the façade, which displays an early red brick produced in Guelph, of which there are very few extant examples.

The subject property meets Criterion 2 because it exhibits a high degree of craftsmanship in the stone masonry and Flemish bond construction of the brick façade.

Historical/Associative Value

The subject property meets Criterion 4 because it has direct associations with William Dyson, an early Guelph settler who made significant contributions to the development of Guelph. Dyson is directly associated with the property, as it served as his primary residence and was located in close proximity to the Red Lion Inn and his carriage shop.

Contextual Value

The subject property meets Criterion 8 because it is physically, functionally, visually, and historically linked to its surroundings. The subject property is linked to the Red Lion Inn at 11 Fountain Street West, which was constructed, owned, operated by William Dyson. The Inn was constructed of the same red brick, which is why Dyson named it the Red Lion Inn.

Description of heritage attributes

The following elements of the property at 19 Fountain Street West should be considered as heritage attributes in a designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act:

Facade, including: Stone foundation Red brick laid in Flemmish Bond Pattern two original window openings with jack-arch heads and stone sills Original door opening with jack-arch head

East stone elevation, including: Three original window openings with stone sills and lintels

West stone elevation, including: Original window opening on first storey, closest to Fountain Street W Original window opening on second storey



It is intended that non-original features may be returned to the documented earlier designs or to their documented original without requiring City Council permission for an alteration to the design.

A more detailed description of the property’s cultural heritage value may be found in staff’s report to City Council dated November 13, 2024 and at guelph.ca/heritage.

Notice of objection

Any person may send a notice of objection to this proposed designation, before 4 p.m. on Friday December 20, 2024. This notice must be sent by registered mail or delivered to the Clerk of the City of Guelph and must set out the reason for the objection and all relevant facts. If a notice of objection is received, the Council of the City of Guelph shall consider the objection and make a decision whether or not to withdraw the notice of intention to designate the property within 90 days after the end of the 30-day objection period. If Council decides not to withdraw its intention to designate, a heritage designation bylaw must be passed within 120 days after the date of publication of the notice of intention to designate. Council must publish a notice of passing of the designation by-law which is followed by a 30-day appeal period when appeals of the by-law may be given to the Ontario Land Tribunal for a hearing and decision.

Stephen O’Brien, City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

For more information

Jack Mallon, Heritage Planner

Planning Services 519-822-1260 x 3872

[email protected].

Notice date: November 21, 2024