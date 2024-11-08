New street map honours Guelph veterans

Updated: November 8, 2024

Guelph, Ont., November 8, 2024 – The City has released an online map of all streets named after Guelph veterans. The interactive map offers a profile of each veteran including their name, when the street name was registered and other details as available.

The City’s street naming program began in 2012. To date, 153 streets in Guelph have been named in honour of veterans. The honourary street name signs are identified by blue letters on a white background with a poppy symbol.

Under the street naming program, 75 per cent of new streets in Guelph are named after veterans, including citizens who made a significant contribution to the city and City employees who died while in the service of our city.

View the veteran street names map.

For more Information

Randy Harris

Planning and Building Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2377

[email protected]