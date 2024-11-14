Mayor announces final update to proposed 2025 budget

“I have listened intently to community feedback over the past few weeks about the draft budget,” commented Mayor Cam Guthrie, “and I’m happy to announce several new and enhanced additions. From enhancing transit and making it more affordable for students, seniors, and those with lower incomes to restoring the Welcoming Streets Initiative to launching a one-year agreement with the Guelph Tool Library—these changes are good for residents and businesses citywide. Additionally, I am strengthening projects focused on culture, trails, and affordable housing, just to name a few. Thanks to everyone who reached out to me with their thoughts on this budget.”This final update results in a City service budget requirement totalling an increased net tax levy in 2025 of 3.21 per cent over 2024, which is only 0.62 per cent above the initial draft budget. The full 2025 proposed budget update is available on the City website.
“Budgets are always about balancing affordability with value, and I believe that this budget update accomplishes both,” said Mayor Guthrie.
Residents can address Council about the budget through a written submission, remotely by video or phone, or in person at the November 19 public delegation meeting. Please register as a delegate or make a submission by 10 a.m. November 15 using the online delegate request form or by contacting the City Clerk’s office at 519-837-5603 or emailing [email protected].
