Join us for an open house about development in the Stone Road and Edinburgh Road area

Guelph, Ont. November 15, 2024 – The City of Guelph is hosting two open houses about development in the Stone Road and Edinburgh Road area. Join us in-person or virtually to share your input on how and where development happens in this area.

Your feedback will inform the City’s new Community Planning Permit System (CPPS) for the Stone Road and Edinburgh Road area. The CPPS creates a more efficient development application process while securing community needs like affordable housing.

Help us answer questions like:

Should parking lots be converted into new housing?

Where is the best place to build multi-story apartments?

How do you want to see our parkland improved?

Have your say!

Join us at an open house to share your feedback and hear more about the project from City staff and our consultants.

In-person open house : November 27 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at Priory Park Public School ​

Virtual open house : November 21 from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. Register online at haveyoursay.guelph.ca/community-planning-permit-system .

Can’t attend an open house?

Provide your feedback on Have Your Say through our online survey and mapping tool by visiting haveyoursay.guelph.ca/community-planning-permit-system.

For more information

Brenna MacKinnon, Project Manager, Policy Planning

Planning and Building Services

Infrastructure, Development, and Environment

519-826-1260 extension 4153

[email protected]