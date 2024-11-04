Guelph Tourism invests in local experiences to grow the visitor economy

$86,300 awarded to tourism operators and events to enhance visitor experience

Guelph, Ont., November 4, 2024 – The City of Guelph and Destination Marketing Guelph are thrilled to announce the successful implementation of the inaugural Tourism Funding Programs. This initiative has awarded a total of $86,300 to tourism operators and special events through a competitive application process for the Destination Animation Fund, the Gather Here Sponsorship Fund, and the Gaps and Needs Fund. These funds are aimed at investing in the tourism industry to position Guelph as a must-see visitor destination by developing new tourism experiences, supporting event attraction, and addressing key gaps in the tourism sector.

“We were thrilled to be able to support enhancements to long-time and loved Guelph events,” said Hilary McCann, Executive Director of Destination Marketing Guelph. “We were also able to provide funding for new initiatives spearheaded by businesses and community organizations. Investing in projects across this spectrum not only enhances Guelph’s tourism offerings but also enhances our unique community and ensures Guelph continues to develop as a vibrant and attractive destination for visitors.”

The Tourism Funding Programs meets the Economic Development and Tourism Strategy (2022-2026)‘s goal of expanding support for industry-led tourism product development and are fully funded through the Municipal Accommodation Tax.

“Investing in the tourism industry, particularly at the operator level, is an important tool for building resiliency in Guelph’s economy. The intention of these programs is to help local organizations experiment with new ideas and to think of visitors as an important audience and we look forward to continuing to invest in our community in this way.” said Cam Guthrie, Mayor of the City of Guelph.

The next round of funding for activities occurring in 2025 are now open. Businesses and organizations are welcome to apply if they are thinking about ways to create new and enhanced experiences with a goal of attracting visitors to Guelph. Applications close November 28. More information can be found at Tourism Funding Programs | Gather in Guelph.

To view recipients, please visit Tourism funding programs – City of Guelph to learn about the tourism projects that received funding in 2024.

