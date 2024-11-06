City of Guelph Statement on Tentative Agreement with Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU)

Guelph, Ont., November 5, 2024 – The City of Guelph has reached a tentative agreement with the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1189, which represents approximately 260 operators and staff at Guelph Transit. The agreement comes after weeks of bargaining toward a new collective agreement and shortly before the ATU’s planned strike date of November 7, 2024.

“We are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with the ATU and look forward to formalizing our new collective agreement in short order,” said Stephen O’Brien, Acting General Manager of Human Resources for the City of Guelph. “We value the work of all City employees in delivering important public services to our community and are committed to negotiating settlements that are fair to employees and affordable for taxpayers. We are grateful for the efforts of all parties at the bargaining table and appreciate that this agreement will allow us to avoid service disruptions for the members of Guelph’s community who rely on Guelph Transit.”

The agreement will be finalized after ratification by both the ATU membership and by City Council.

