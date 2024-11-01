City of Guelph Observes Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week

Guelph, Ont., November 1, 2024 — Carbon Monoxide (CO) Awareness Week runs November 1-7 and Guelph Fire Department is reminding everyone to recognize the health risks and danger CO poses with advice on how to protect your family and stay safe.

“Having a working CO alarm in your home is the best way to know you and your family are protected from exposure and injury from a CO leak,” says Fire Chief Brian Arnold. “CO is a colourless, odourless, and tasteless gas making it impossible to detect without a working CO alarm.”

Since January 1, 2022, Guelph Fire Department has received 53 calls where CO was detected in a dwelling. Statistically, that is 1.5 detections of CO in a dwelling per month, throughout the last three years. By law, in Ontario, CO alarms are required to be installed outside all sleeping areas of homes with a fuel-burning appliance, fireplace, or attached garage.

Guelph Fire Department reminds everyone that CO exposure can cause headaches, nausea, dizziness, breathlessness, collapse, loss of consciousness, and death. Safety starts with awareness – practice the following and protect yourself and loved ones from carbon monoxide:

Test CO alarms each month and change the batteries at least once a year using Day Light Savings Time changes as a reminder.

Have fuel-burning appliances – furnace, gas stove, fireplace – annually inspected by a trained, certified technician to check for a leak at the source.

Ensure all chimneys and vents are clean and clear of obstructions.

If a CO alarm activates or you suspect someone in your home has symptoms of CO poisoning, immediately go outside and call 9-1-1.

Never use a barbecue, portable fuel-burning camping equipment, or gas-powered generators indoors.

Media Contact

Kyle Hayward, Communications Officer

Strategic Communications & Community Engagement

City of Guelph

(226) 332-5569

[email protected]