City of Guelph confirms 2025 budget  

Budget process, informed by strong community engagement, balances affordability with necessary community investments

Guelph, Ont., November 27, 2024 – Today, at a special meeting of Council, Mayor Guthrie and City Council considered amendments to the proposed 2025 budget. Following discussion and decision on each of the tabled amendments, Council voted to close the amendment period, and the Mayor confirmed that he will not veto any of the amendments. The 2025 City services budget update is therefore deemed confirmed.

“This budget reflects our commitment to making meaningful long-term investments with a fully funded 10-year capital plan, while also maintaining fiscal responsibility” said Tara Baker, chief administrative officer. “This budget supports responsible growth, allows us to maintain service delivery and keeps affordability top of mind.”

“While the final increase is higher than planned in my draft budget, I am waiving my right to veto any amendments,” declared Mayor Cam Guthrie. “I agree that the budget represents incredible value for Guelph residents as a whole—and it is certainly much less than the 7.4% increase originally proposed for City services in the multi-year budget. 2025 will now see expanded service and support in transit, housing, sustainability, community benefits and grants, culture, parks, and more.”

The 2025 confirmed budget for City services focuses on several key themes:

Affordable housing and homelessness support : Increased investments in affordable housing and basic needs support for people experiencing homelessness. Development and housing : Improvements in the development application process to facilitate the creation of more housing and investments in housing-enabling infrastructure. Transit improvements : Increased frequency on route 5, enhanced service to Conestoga College, increased supports for the affordable bus pass, and two pilot projects – one to expand free transit to high school students after 5pm on weekdays, all day on weekends and during the summer, and one to allow seniors to ride free every Thursday. Parks, recreation and culture : Increased inclusion supports for recreation programming, the design of Beaumont Park, construction of Kortright East Park, and construction of the Woolwich to Woodlawn Multi-Use Trail, as well as funding for the upcoming bi-centennial celebrations and planning for the opening of the South End Community Centre in 2026. Climate change action : Continued funding for corporate and community energy initiatives aimed at reducing Guelph’s carbon footprint and advancing climate adaptation plans. Community investment: Increasing funding for Community Grants and Community Benefit Agreements (including the Guelph Tool Library) and maintaining funding for programs and organizations that support the broader community, including Welcoming Streets.

These themes highlight a balanced approach to addressing immediate community needs, supporting growth, and ensuring long-term sustainability.

The adopted 2025 budget represents the first fully funded capital budget and forecast. The City continues to respond to legislative changes, with increased annual investment of $2.2 million to phase-in tax-supported funding for development charge exemptions and discounts, which are estimated to cost upwards of $100 million dollars over the period 2025 to 2034. The City will leverage debt to advance capital priorities and support intergenerational equity in budgeting by aligning payment for major capital infrastructure with the usage of those assets.

As part of the budget confirmation process, some previously planned investments were reduced or deferred, including the reduction in subsidies provided for rental of City facilities by youth groups, the elimination of the termite management program, reduced hours at the public waste drop-off centre, and a reduction in solid waste outreach and education.

The adopted City services budget has a tax levy impact of 3.66%, or $174.21 annually for the median single family residential detached home (based on an assessed value of $408 thousand). With the City’s portion of the budget now formalized, confirmation of the Local Boards and Shared Services (LBSS) levy impact (scheduled for January 2025), will establish the net tax levy increase for 2025.

Rates for City utilities (water, wastewater, and stormwater) will increase by $5.12 per month for the average home in 2025. This is subject to change based on the LBSS budget presentation and will be communicated in early 2025.

Next Steps

All final budget documents will be available on guelph.ca/budget in late January after the LBSS budget approval, scheduled for January 22.

