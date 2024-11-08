Are you a small business owner applying for a building permit? Let us help!

Guelph, Ont. November 08, 2024 – If you’re a small business owner preparing for a renovation, including opening a business at a new location, the City will guide you through the building permit approval process. The Small Business Building Permit Assistance Program serves small business owners renovating older buildings in downtown Guelph.

Through this program, we’ll provide early feedback during your building permit application review to help you comply with the Ontario Building Code.

When do I need a building permit?

A building permit is required for most renovation and construction projects. This includes smaller projects such as adding, relocating or removing partition walls, plumbing fixtures or ductwork. Building permits are also often required to change the use of a building or suite.

How do I participate in the Small Business Building Permit Assistance Program?

There’s no application needed. Small business owners should apply for a building permit using the building permit application details here. Submitting your building permit application lets the City know what’s proposed for the site.

Wondering what a property’s permitted uses are before signing a lease or submitting a building permit application? Contact us at [email protected].

After submitting your building permit application, we’ll schedule a site visit with you and your designer to review any potential design deficiencies and provide feedback on your designer’s proposed solutions. This helps expedite our review and let’s you know what will be required early on in the process.

The Small Business Building Permit Assistance Program assists business owners operating in older buildings outside downtown Guelph on a case-by-case basis.

