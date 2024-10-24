Public Meeting: Heritage Conservation District Plan and Guidelines

Guelph City Council will hold a Public Meeting in accordance with the Ontario Heritage Act to discuss the draft Ontario Reformatory Heritage Conservation District Plan and Guidelines.

Wednesday, November 13

6:00 p.m.

Council Chambers, City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph

The draft Ontario Reformatory HCD Plan and Guidelines (OR HCD Plan) will be released for public comment and consideration by Council on Friday, November 1, 2024. The OR HCD Plan is meant to ensure that the cultural heritage value or interest of the Ontario Reformatory is protected, managed, maintained, and enhanced over time. The OR HCD Plan is also intended to provide guidance to property owners and tenants within the district who wish to undertake modifications to their properties.

The November 13, 2024 meeting of Council functions as the statutory public meeting required under Section 41.1 of Part V of the Ontario Heritage Act. Before Council can consider a by-law to designate a heritage conservation district area or to adopt an HCD Plan, a statutory public meeting must be held to give opportunity for persons who may wish to raise objection, make verbal representations or written submissions regarding the HCD Plan.

The Planner to contact for this application:

Stephen Robinson, Senior Heritage Planner

T: 519-837-5616 x 2496

E [email protected]

To speak to Council or provide written comments

If you wish to speak to Council on the application you must register as a delegation by contacting the City Clerk’s Office, City Hall, no later than Friday, November 8, 2024 at 10 a.m. If you wish to submit written comments to Council on the application you must submit the written comments to the City Clerk’s Office, City Hall, no later than Friday, November 8, 2024 at 10 a.m.

You can contact the Clerk’s Office in any of the following ways:

By phone at 519-837-5603 or TTY 519-826-9771

or TTY By email at [email protected]

By fax at 519-763-1269

In person at the ServiceGuelph Counter at City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph

By regular mail or courier to Guelph City Clerk, 1 Carden Street, Guelph, ON N1H 3A1

Important information about making a submission

In accordance with subsection 41.1 of the Ontario Heritage Act, a person who does not raise objections to the adoption of a proposed heritage conservation district plan by making oral representations or written submissions at a public meeting may be later denied an opportunity to appeal the passing of a by-law adopting the HCD plan.

For more information

The draft Ontario Reformatory Heritage Conservation District Plan and Guidelines and related background information will be available to the public on the City’s website as of Friday, November 1, 2024. The municipality shall provide copies of the proposed HCD Plan and Guidelines to any person upon request during regular office hours at:

Planning Services

1 Carden Street, 3rd Floor

T 519-837-5616

E [email protected]

Copies of the Staff Report will be available after 3:00 p.m on Friday, November 1, 2024 – 10 days prior to the meeting date.

If you would like to be notified of City Council’s decision with respect to the Ontario Reformatory Heritage Conservation District, you must make a written request to:

Stephen O’Brien

City Clerk

City of Guelph, 1 Carden Street

Guelph, ON N1H 3A1