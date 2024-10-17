Notice of public meeting: Proposed Affordable Housing Community Improvement Plan

Proposed Affordable Housing Community Improvement Plan

Subject lands

The City of Guelph in its entirety.

Public meeting

Wednesday, November 13, 2024

This is a hybrid City Council meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live or attended in-person in Council Chambers, City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph.

Purpose of the report

To present the Affordable Housing Community Improvement Plan for public feedback and to be received by Council.

Additional information

Information about the project can be found on haveyoursay.guelph.ca/affordable-housing-cip. Documents relating to the proposed Community Improvement Plan and financial incentives for affordable housing projects will be available at guelph.ca/agenda on October 31, 2024.

For more information, please contact:

Christine Chapman, Manager Economic Development

Economic Development & Tourism

519-822-1260 ext. 2823

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]

How to get involved:

The purpose of a Public Meeting is to share information and consider public comments regarding the proposed Community Improvement Plan. These comments will be further reviewed by staff before making a recommendation to Council for decision at a future meeting.

Any person may attend the meeting in person or online, and/or provide verbal or written comments on the proposed Community Improvement Plan. If you would like to register to speak to City Council and/or submit written comments about the proposed plan, please do so no later than Friday, November 8 at 10 a.m.

You can register to speak to City Council about the proposed plan in the following ways:

When we receive your registration, we will send you a confirmation message and instructions for participating in the hybrid Council meeting. Instructions will also be provided during the meeting to ensure those watching the hybrid public meeting will be given the opportunity to speak.

You can submit written comments as part of the Council Agenda in the following ways:

Email [email protected] and [email protected] (attachments must not exceed 15 MB)

and (attachments must not exceed 15 MB) Send by regular mail or courier to Guelph City Clerk, 1 Carden Street, Guelph, ON N1H 3A1

Place them in the mail slot beside the main entrance to City Hall

How to stay informed

If you wish to be notified of the Council decision on the proposed Community Improvement Plan, you must make a written request to the City Clerk by email or regular mail/courier as listed above. Please note Council will not make a decision at the Public Meeting.

Appeals information

If a person or public body would otherwise have an ability to appeal the decision of the Council of the City of Guelph to the Ontario Land Tribunal but the person or public body does not make oral submissions at a public meeting or make written submissions to the City of Guelph before the by-law is passed, the person or public body is not entitled to appeal the decision.

If a person or public body does not make oral submissions at a public meeting or make written submissions to the City of Guelph before the by-law is passed, the person or public body may not be added as a party to the hearing of an appeal before the Ontario Land Tribunal unless, in the opinion of the Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to do so.

Notice of collection of personal information

Personal information is being collected to gather feedback and communicate with interested parties regarding this amendment. Information provided or presented at a public meeting is considered a public record and may be posted on the City’s website or made public upon request.

This information is collected under the authority of the Planning Act, R.S.O. 1990, cP.13. Questions about this collection should be directed to the Information and Access Coordinator at 519-822-1260 ext. 2349 or [email protected].

Accessibility

Alternative accessible formats are available by contacting [email protected] or TTY 519-826-9771.