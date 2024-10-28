Mayor announces support of enhanced safety and enforcement measures in downtown Guelph

Today, Mayor Cam Guthrie expressed his strong support in favour of the enhanced patrols, activities, and safety measures announced by the Guelph Police Service in their recent media release.

“I am thrilled to recognize this new direction and additional dedicated resources announced by the Guelph Police Services today regarding open drug use and increasing safety within our downtown,” commented Mayor Cam Guthrie. “The criminal incident and unsafe situation numbers from the police don’t lie.

“I have been working alongside Chief Cobey to express this need, both as Mayor and as a member of our Police Services Board, for some time. I can attest that the Chief and his entire leadership team have taken this issue seriously. I’d also like to recognize our frontline police officers for the ongoing support they’ve been giving our downtown core.

“Cities like Guelph are facing unprecedented open drug use, crime, and criminal activity from the drug trade. I and the Ontario Big City Mayors Caucus have continually requested changes to the federal Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and for further bail reform. My advocacy will continue to push the upper levels of government on these matters.

“Our downtown public spaces should be a safe and welcoming place for all—but not for criminals. I know the vast majority of citizens and businesses will welcome this enhanced approach, including the Downtown Guelph Business Association.

“My message to criminals is simple: don’t just get out of our downtown, get out of our city.”

Since January of 2023, there have been 35 separate investigations leading to the arrest of more than 80 individuals with more than 460 charges being laid. The Police strongly encourage our residents to contact them and report criminal activity when it happens at 519-824-1212 or 911 in an emergency.