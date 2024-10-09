Have thoughts about housing affordability? Let us know!

Guelph, Ont., October 9, 2024 – Yesterday, we presented our Draft Housing Affordability Strategy to City Council. We’re now ready to take this draft to the public and collect community feedback before taking the next steps in finalizing the Housing Affordability Strategy for Guelph.

What is the Housing Affordability Strategy?

The purpose of this strategy is to determine actions that we can take to address private-market housing gaps both in the short and long term. While the City has the most influence on private-market housing, we’ve been taking a highly collaborative approach for this work so we can support unlocking more housing opportunities across the board.

Upcoming engagement events

We’ll be hosting a series of in-person and virtual engagement events throughout October to talk about the Draft Housing Affordability Strategy and related projects. You’re invited to join the conversation and share your thoughts on the Draft Housing Affordability Strategy:

Thursday, October 17, 2024, 4 to 6 p.m.: An in-person Pop-up Event at the Shelldale Centre (20 Shelldale Crescent)

Saturday, October 19, 2024, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.: An in-person Pop-up Event at the Guelph Farmers Market (2 Gordon Street)

Monday, October 21, 2024, 6 to 8 p.m.: An in-person pop-up Event at Mitchell Woods Public School (670 Willow Road)

Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.: An in-person Pop-up Event at the Victoria Road Recreation Centre (151 Victoria Road North)

Thursday, October 24, 2024, 4 to 6 p.m.: An in-person Pop-up Event at the Westminster Square Branch of the Guelph Public Library (31 Farley Drive)

Monday, October 28, 2024, 4 p.m.: A Virtual Engagement Event, starting with a presentation from the Project Team. More information will be added to the” Key Dates” section on the Have Your Say webpage closer to the date.

City staff will consider the feedback collected from the community at the engagement events, to develop the final Housing Affordability Strategy. More information can be found at https://www.haveyoursay.guelph.ca/housing-affordability

For more information

Cushla Matthews, MCIP, RPP | Development Advisor

Planning and Building Services, Infrastructure, Development and Environment

City of Guelph

519.822.1260 x3982

[email protected]