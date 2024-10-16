Guelph Fire Chief Urges Residents to Install and Test Smoke Alarms

Most recent fatal fire serves as urgent reminder for residents to take fire safety seriously

Guelph, Ont., October 16, 2024 – Over Thanksgiving weekend on October 12, 2024, Guelph Fire Department responded to a house fire at 12 Mayfield Avenue. The first firefighters on scene were met with flames and smoke coming from the front of the house and were informed that an occupant was still inside. Firefighting crews made entry and proceeded to begin their search while another crew worked to locate, control and extinguish the fire.

Guelph Fire Department reports that one man was found deceased inside the residence and another person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. The condition of the second person was not considered to be serious.

The on-scene phase of the investigation into the fire’s origin, cause, and circumstances has concluded. No cause has been determined yet and the investigation is ongoing with the Office of the Fire Marshal. At this time, there is no suspicion that the fire was intentional or deliberate.

Preliminary observations of the investigation indicate that there were no working smoke alarms inside the house. Guelph Fire Chief, Brian Arnold, urges all Guelph citizens to install working smoke alarms on every level, test monthly, replace their batteries once per year, and replace smoke alarms every 10 years.

“This is the sixth fire fatality in the City this year, a tragic record which firefighters would rather not have to face” says Arnold. “The fire on Mayfield fell on the last day of Fire Prevention Week and comes close on the heels of the ‘Saved by the Beep’ campaign on September 28th. All these efforts represent a province-wide campaign to encourage all Ontarians to learn more about smoke alarms, fire safety, and home fire escape planning. I am urging Guelph residents to take these lessons to heart to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

Media contact

Kyle Hayward, Communications Officer

Strategic Communications & Community Engagement

City of Guelph

(226) 332-5569

[email protected]