City receives $175,000 from Government of Canada for Guelph Junction Railway Multi-Use Trail project

Funding supports construction of a new one-kilometre trail connecting the Trans Canada Trail to the Goderich to Guelph Rail Trail

Guelph, Ont., October 16, 2024 – The City of Guelph is pleased to be receiving an investment of $175,000 from the Government of Canada through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) Tourism Growth Program in southern Ontario for the City’s Guelph Junction Railway Multi-Use Trail project.

The new multi-use trail is part of the Guelph Trail Master Plan and will extend between Woolwich Street and Woodlawn Road. Connecting the Goderich to Guelph Rail Trail and the Trans Canada Trail will help people of all ages and abilities get around the city, promote active transportation and enhance tourism and economic development opportunities in Downtown Guelph. Preliminary designs for the trail are available on the project page.

“The Guelph Junction Railway Multi-Use Trail will be a fantastic addition to the City’s trail network,” said Gene Matthews, general manager of parks. “We’re very thankful for the Government of Canada’s funding support as we develop an eagerly awaited connection between the Goderich to Guelph Rail Trail and the Trans Canada Trail. Active transportation options and trail connections like this are an important part of how we make getting around Guelph easy and enjoyable for everyone.”

“The Guelph Junction Railway Multi-Use Trail will attract visitors and locals alike to enjoy some of the beautiful nature that Ontario has to offer,” said the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario. “The Government of Canada knows the value in supporting organizations and projects that showcase Ontario attractions and foster strong communities.”

Project updates will be posted to the project page on the City’s website.

