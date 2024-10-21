City of Guelph seeking organization interested in hosting Canada Day event

Interested parties should apply by November 14

Guelph, Ont., October 21, 2024 – The City of Guelph is looking for a community organization interested in taking on the planning, coordination and execution of an annual Canada Day event, beginning in 2025. Expressions of interest are being accepted until November 14, 2024. Up to $40,000 in funding from the City is available to support the facilitation of the 2025 event.

Businesses and community groups are welcome to apply, but only registered non-profit or charitable organizations will be eligible to receive support funding from the City.

Those interested in taking on the coordination of an annual July 1 community event are asked to submit a short event proposal. The City will consider all submissions and will pick an organization with a strong vision for a community event and the capacity to bring it to life.

“Canada Day is a time when the community enjoys gathering to connect and celebrate,” says Danna Evans, general manager of culture and recreation with the City. “We’re looking for a passionate organization with creative ideas for us to support and I’m excited to see the proposals we receive.”

Application process

Interested parties should prepare a short event proposal, outlining their vision for the event. Proposals can be for a standalone fireworks, drone or other display, activities to advance reconciliation, or a larger set of community events and experiences. Event proposals should address the elements presented in the evaluation criteria. Proposals should be submitted by email to [email protected] by November 14. After the application period is over, the City will evaluate all proposals and will pick an organization to take the lead on the community event.

A review of the City’s fireworks by-law is currently underway, with a final decision by City Council expected on October 29, 2024. If required, an update to the evaluation criteria will be provided after that date, should there be any impact on Canada Day planning.

Evaluation criteria

All applications will be scored against the same evaluation criteria. Evaluation will consider:

Non-profit and charitable organization status,

Experience coordinating special events,

Access to staffing and volunteer resources,

Proven success with securing partnerships, sponsorships or other revenue opportunities,

How the proposed event makes considerations to be inclusive and equitable,

How the proposed programming can advance reconciliation with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples,

Whether the proposal includes a variety of opportunities for the community to gather,

Inclusion of a fireworks, drone show or other display, and

Attainable budget.

More information

Why are only non-profits and charitable organizations eligible for funding from the City?

In the past, the City has provided funding for Canada Day celebrations through a Community Benefit Agreement. Funding of this sort is supported through the Community Investment Strategy and must follow the associated policies. The Municipal Act prevents funding for-profit organizations this way.

Can the successful organization use the event as a fundraising opportunity?

Yes, organizations can use any earned profit as a fundraising opportunity.

Is there an application form?

To keep submitting interest and ideas as easy as possible, there is no application form. Applicants should refer to the evaluation criteria while preparing their event proposal.

Do I have to also organize a festival of events?

No, additional festival-type events are not required. The City is looking to support an opportunity for the community to gather on July 1. Your event could include a festival, picnic, drone show and more, or it could be just one of those elements.

Can I add community celebrations to an existing event?

Yes, event proposals for a community celebration can be added or included in an existing event. Proposals should outline the original details and any additional activities to meet the goals of this celebration.

Who can I contact for more information?

Please contact [email protected] with questions.

