Boathouse retaining wall rehabilitation begins November 1

116 Gordon Street

Notice date: October 28, 2024

About the project

The City of Guelph has contracted Beton to undertake repairs and rehabilitate the existing concrete retaining wall along the north edge of the Speed River in front of the Boathouse Tea Room. The construction work will involve repair of the existing structure, removal of the existing concrete stairs, installation of new concrete stairs to meet current standards and safety regulations, and a safety railing. This work is expected to be completed in two phases, starting Fall 2024, and completion of final works in Spring 2025.

Construction schedule

Work is anticipated to start on or about November 1, 2024 and is expected to be completed prior to May 16, 2025. The construction duration derives from factors affecting the control of the water flow, suitable conditions for required repairs, and operating months of local businesses.

Park access

Access to the park may be limited during construction in order to maintain public safety. Access from Gordon Street to the Boathouse Tea Room, Guelph Lawn Bowling Club, and The Covered Bridge will always be maintained. Temporary impacts to the access route adjacent to the Boathouse Tea Room should be expected during the setup, delivery of equipment and materials, and during removals.

Property and business access and parking

Every effort will be made to ensure businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction. Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

The gravel parking lot will remain accessible for all patrons throughout the duration of the construction. However, the parking area immediately adjacent to the boathouse will be temporarily utilized as part of the contractor’s laydown area, only one accessible parking spot will be provided.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian access to the Boathouse, Guelph Lawn Bowling Club, and The Covered Bridge will be maintained for the duration of the construction project.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Anindita Datta, Project Engineer

Design & Construction, Engineering & Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2756

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]