Arkell Spring Grounds and Carter Wellfield Projects

Protection of Source Water for Our Future

As the City of Guelph continues to plan for growth and balancing the protection needs of our water resources, one priority is to protect environmentally sensitive areas such as our drinking water supply at Arkell Spring Grounds and Carter Wellfield. These properties are significant water supply assets owned by the City and located in the Township of Puslinch. They are home to seven municipal water supply wells, accounting for as much as 80% of the City’s daily water supply. The lands provide beneficial source water, as well as patron trail use within permitted non-operational areas at the Arkell Spring Grounds.

Based on a 2022 study of these sites, the City will implement strategic fencing projects to protect environmental features and surface and groundwater resources, as well as to maintain and enhance operational areas, and to protect public safety. As projects on the properties continue, additional fencing, signage and changes to access may impact trail users. All user groups will be notified and engaged as per the City’s policies, mandates and agreements with the Guelph Hiking Trail Club (GHTC) and Guelph Off-Road Biking Association (GORBA).

For more information

Wayne Galliher, Division Manager

Water Services, Environmental Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2106

[email protected]