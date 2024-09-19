River Run Centre kicks off LOTS ON Season—Something for Everyone

2024-25 lineup features dance, comedy, music, magic, and more

GUELPH, ON September 19, 2024 – Situated in the heart of Downtown Guelph, River Run Centre is the City’s premiere performing arts centre. Proudly supported by returning Season Sponsor Richardson Wealth, the 2024-25 LOTS ON Season is curated to engage broad audiences with live performance.

“I’m thrilled to see so many people back in performance spaces,” reflects Bill Nuhn, Manager of Theatres and Civic Events on the heels of a successful season. “We know that live events build community and help people connect, so it’s great to have so many people going out to take in live acts. This season, I really do hope that everyone finds something they might enjoy here at River Run Centre.”

The LOTS ON Season is presented in nine artistic series:

The season opens with River Run’s inaugural Movement – The Dance Series, featuring three distinct styles of dance. The first in the series is World After Dark (Oct 18), co-presented by Guelph Dance, which features contemporary dance and a mesmerizing, thought-provoking journey into night. In the New Year, renowned choreography set to the music of Tchaikovsky takes the stage with Ballet Jörgen – Sleeping Beauty (Jan 12). Closing the series is Step Afrika! (Feb 19), the world’s leading authority on the art form of stepping, sure to thrill audiences with percussive dance integrating songs, storytelling, and humour.

Bringing exciting international acts and some of Canada’s best music to the Main Stage, Sleeman-Spring Mill Music Series features the season’s most robust lineup and 10 outstanding performances. First in this series is Canada’s beloved jazz songstress with new music from her upcoming album, Holly Cole – Dark Moon Tour (Oct 20). Crafting a defining sound in the 80s, revisit award-winning, decade-defining pop with Glass Tiger – This Island Earth (Nov 29). Next up, this JUNO and SOCAN Award-winning sister trio from St. John’s kicks off the holiday spirit in Christmas with The Ennis Sisters (Dec 6). With power and tradition, Japanese Taiko drumming group, YAMATO Drummers (Jan 19), celebrate their 30th anniversary in an emotional performance not to be missed. Next up, Canadian alt-rockers 54•40 (Jan 26) bring decades of hits and fan favourites alongside new music. From one generation-defining band to the next­—JUNO Award winners Finger Eleven (Feb 20) deliver breakthrough rock hits and incredible live performances. The following evening, local troubadours and Guelph’s best-dressed band, Flamingos (Feb 21) take the stage to bring fans to their feet with a Main Stage performance featuring a dance floor in front of the stage. Also known for getting fans on their feet with energetic music and a rowdy spirit, Canada’s Celtic Rock Warriors­—Mudmen (Mar 22)­—return for another fun-loving performance at River Run. The internationally acclaimed, five-time Gammy Award winners Ladysmith Black Mambazo (Mar 30) follow, delivering a message of peace and love through uplifting harmonies. Last in the series, award-winning, influential pop icon Gowan (Apr 16) returns to Guelph, following a 2022 sold-out performance at River Run.

Another sold-out performance returns this season with The Legendary Downchild Blues Band – FAREWELL TOUR (Oct 22). Hailed as the original Blues Brothers with their infectious jump-blues style, Downchild returns to bid farewell after an incredible 55-year career.

The increasingly popular GuelphToday Comedy Series features four shows this year. The incomparable Maria Bamford (Nov 3) kicks things off with a unique approach to the dark side, inviting audiences along for a personal introspective. A familiar favourite from past seasons, Girls Nite Out (Feb 22) brings new, knee-slap sketch comedy and improv to thrill all audiences—not just girls. An international comedy phenomenon, this Australian duo brings their new show—The Umbilical Brothers – The Distraction (Apr 8)—full of surprising, surreal, and downright silly elements. Closing the series—and the season—is the ever-popular Just For Laughs Road Show (Apr 25), back now for its 20th annual production, bringing a different lineup of comics to Guelph each year.

Borealis Music Series shines a light on indie artists in various genres and brings new music to local audiences in the intimate Studio Theatre. Guelph-based improvisational trio FORZA featuring Jason Raso and Special Guests (Nov 7) explores classic rock, pop, and jazz influences, playing familiar favourites through a different lens. Weaving together cool twang and velvety vocals are husband-and-wife duo, Brooks & Bowskill (Nov 30). Blending contemporary Americana with 60s folk-rock and 70s twang, they deliver masterful instrumentation and sweet chemistry in this intimate live performance. Bringing a message of positivity and love through reggae, dancehall, and R&B to this indie series is six-time JUNO nominee, Ammoye (Mar 28).

Magic Music Now celebrates indie bands on the Main Stage, this season featuring The Strumbellas (Dec 15). With anthemic, boot-stomping sing-alongs and heartfelt ballads, these two-time JUNO Award winners bring a decade of hits and new music to the Main Stage.

Bringing magic and holiday shows—and the magic of holiday shows! —Showcase Series opens with Outerbridge Magic – Mysteries of the Keyhole House (Nov 8). Inspired by true events, masters of illusion Ted and Marion Outerbridge deliver a spectacular performance with music, theatre, and grand illusion to thrill audiences of all ages. Audiences of all ages will also enjoy a performance featuring many ages with A Next Generation Leahy Christmas (Dec 13), made up of six accomplished multi-instrumentalists aged 14-22 and already renowned for delivering the infectious Celtic spirit through French-Canadian step-dancing and song. One of River Run’s holiday favourites, Boreal’s Songs for a Snowy Season (Dec 14) is the musical collaboration of three award-winning soloists. With heartwarming melodies weaving wintertime classics and the trio’s originals, this annual celebration has become a beloved gathering for families and friends. This series closes as it opened, with another masterful illusionist. Murray the Magician (Feb 7) delivers dazzling tricks alongside outrageous laughs as he displays his own brand of award-winning magic.

Miijidaa Music Series celebrates Canada’s broad cultural mosaic with three distinct acts. A Very Charlie Brown Concert (Dec 22) features Vince Guaraldi’s beloved soundtrack from the 1965 Emmy Award-winning film, performed by an outstanding jazz trio, accompanied by the children’s choir, The Kingsbury Music Singers. Next up, contemporary roots singer-songwriter Mimi O’Bonsawin (Jan 23) explores a layered musical landscape inspired by her Franco-Ontarian and Abenaki roots. With music melding sounds from the forest with uplifting melodies and introspective lyrics, Mimi helps listeners feel music rather than just hear it. Finally, The North Sound (Apr 3), who performed at River Run as part of a collective piece last season, return to headline their own performance, bringing a fresh take on country with crisp, bright guitar and catchy melodies, which won them the 2020 SaskMusic Award for Indigenous Artist of the Year.

Family programming is a big part of River Run Centre, ensuring that there are several options for families with kids of various ages to enjoy. Park Eatery Kinderconcerts introduce children aged 5 years and younger to the world of music, encouraging hands-on interaction with instruments in 30-minute performances curated and performed by members of Guelph Symphony Orchestra. The series kicks off with an adaptation of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker (Nov 16). This show is the only one in the series which returns each year and annually sells out due to the popularity of its longtime tradition. Joe Ringhofer provides engaging narration for the audience of toddlers in the first show as well as for The Dragon’s Gate (Feb 1), which introduces traditional Chinese folk songs and music by Xian Xinghai. Closing the series is The Spider and the Magic Drum (Mar 22), a West African fairy tale set to music by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and narrated by Kween.

For older children, Wooly Family Series­ delivers shows curated for grandkids and grandparents alike.­ Video Phase – Alt-Escape (Jan 30) plays with light, music, and digital projections in a non-traditional stage show, letting technology be the star actor as interactive instruments integrate in real-time with music and video projections. Life-Cycle (Feb 6) strips back technology to deliver a moving mime and acrobatic performance with touching, poetic imagery. Next up, Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Live (Mar 15) is the Fraggles’ first stage show and much anticipated among children as well as adults who grew up with the beloved Muppets. Finally, stunning acrobatics, original choreography, and live music showcase the strength, agility, and joy of life in African culture with Cirque Kalabanté – Afrique En Cirque (Apr 15).

With its nine series—and variety within each series—the LOTS ON lineup truly delivers a broad range and (hopefully!) something for everyone.

Supporting its presentation of these Canadian and international acts, River Run Centre gratefully acknowledges the ongoing support of the Government of Canada, Season Sponsor Richardson Wealth, and program sponsors Linamar Corporation and TD Bank Group. Several loyal series sponsors support the artistic programming including community builders Sleeman Breweries, Spring Mill Distillery, Borealis Grille & Bar, Miijidaa Café + Bistro, Park Eatery, The Wooly Pub, GuelphToday.com, and Magic 106.1. Thank you to Delta Hotels by Marriott Guelph Conference Centre, Platters Catering & Events, Vivid Hospitality, and Red Car Service for providing accommodation, catering, and transportation support for visiting artists. Local media sponsors help spread the word in the community and beyond, including GuelphToday.com, Magic 106.1, 1460 CJOY, TOQUE Magazine, and Rogers Sports & Media. River Run Centre is also grateful for support from Ontario Arts Council, SOCAN Foundation, and many generous donors.

And of course, a theatre would just be a building without an audience. Tickets for the 2024-25 LOTS ON Season are available at varying prices for adults, patrons over 60, under 30, and for children 14 and under on select shows. Bundling four shows in the season unlocks a Subscribe & Save 20% discount, and this season, Sliding Scale tickets of $20 and $10 are available on eight select shows. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, call 519-763-3000, or go to riverrun.ca.

Kasia Rusiniak | Program Manager, Development and Marketing

River Run Centre | City of Guelph

519-837-5662 extension 2589

[email protected]