Water barrier deinstall for downtown patios starting September 28

Guelph, Ont., September 28, 2024 – As the summer ends, the City is gearing up to collect all water barriers used for the Seasonal Patio Program.

All businesses included in the Seasonal Patio Program are required to have their patio platforms, lighting, planters, debris, and any other equipment removed by Friday, September 27 at 11 p.m.

On Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29 from approximately 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. the City will drain water barriers throughout the downtown core.

Pedestrian walks ways, transit, and other city services will not be impacted. The removal is expected to be completed Sunday, weather permitting.

Resources

Seasonal patio program

Patio team – [email protected]

For more Information

Alex Jaworiwsky, (she/her)

Manager of Tourism and Destination Development

Economic Development and Tourism

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2533

[email protected]