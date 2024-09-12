Notice of passing of designation bylaw

In the matter of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18 in the City of Guelph, in the Province of Ontario.

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph has passed By-law Number (2024)-20972 dated September 10, 2024 to designate portions of the property known as 100 Queen Street as being of cultural heritage value or interest under Part IV, Sec. 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph has passed By-law Number (2024)-20973 dated September 10, 2024 to designate portions of the property known as 28 Norfolk Street as being of cultural heritage value or interest under Part IV, Sec. 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph has passed By-law Number (2024)-20974 dated September 10, 2024 to designate portions of the property known as 211 Silvercreek Parkway South as being of cultural heritage value or interest under Part IV, Sec. 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph has passed By-law Number (2024)-20975 dated September 10, 2024 to designate portions of the property known as 14 Neeve Street as being of cultural heritage value or interest under Part IV, Sec. 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph has passed By-law Number (2024)-20976 dated September 10, 2024 to designate portions of the property known as 408 Willow Road as being of cultural heritage value or interest under Part IV, Sec. 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph has passed By-law Number (2024)-20977 dated September 10, 2024 to designate portions of the property known as 12 Eramosa Road as being of cultural heritage value or interest under Part IV, Sec. 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph has passed By-law Number (2024)-20978 dated September 10, 2024 to designate portions of the property known as 220 Gordon Street as being of cultural heritage value or interest under Part IV, Sec. 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph has passed By-law Number (2024)-20979 dated September 10, 2024 to designate portions of the property known as 167 Suffolk Street West as being of cultural heritage value or interest under Part IV, Sec. 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

As per Section 29 (Subsection 11) of Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act, any person who objects to the bylaw may appeal to the Ontario Land Tribunal by giving the Tribunal and the City Clerk (within 30 days after the date the notice of the bylaw passing is published) a notice of appeal setting out the objection to the bylaw and the reasons in support of the objection accompanied by the fee charged by the Tribunal. Notices of appeal to the bylaw must be received by registered mail or delivered to the Clerk of the City of Guelph before 4 p.m. on October 11, 2024.

For more information, contact:

Jack Mallon, Heritage Planner

[email protected]

519-822-1260 extension 3872

Stephen O’Brien, City Clerk

City Hall, 1 Carden St.

Guelph, ON N1H 3A1

September 12, 2024