Notice of passed bylaws

Guelph City Council passed the following bylaws on September 10, 2024:

Bylaw (2024) – 20969, and (2024) – 20970 about 303, 309, 317 Speedvale Avenue East. For more information about the bylaw amendments visit https://guelph.ca/2024/06/303-317-speedvale-avenue-east/

Bylaw (2024) – 20915, (2024) – 20980, (2024) – 20981, (2024) – 20982, (2024) – 20983 and (2024) – 20984 about Site Specific Housekeeping Amendments to the City’s Comprehensive Zoning By-law (2023) – 20790. For more information about the City’s Comprehensive Zoning By-law (2023) – 20790 visit https://guelph.ca/city-hall/by-laws-and-policies-2/draft-by-laws/zoningreview.

For more information about any of the above contact Planning Services at 519-837-5616 or [email protected]. If you would like to appeal any of the bylaws above, you must file a Notice of Appeal with the City Clerk before 4:00 p.m. on October 8, 2024, by contacting the Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or [email protected].