City of Guelph awards $53,000 to 14 projects through the Youth Climate Action Fund micro-grant program

Guelph, Ont., ​September 12, 2024​ – The City of Guelph is pleased to announce that fourteen projects have been awarded $53,000 through the Youth Climate Action Fund (YCAF) micro-grant program. Guelph is one of six Canadian cities and one of one hundred international cities chosen to receive a micro-grant through the Youth Climate Action Fund from Bloomberg Philanthropies.

This YCAF micro-grant program is part of the City’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship by supporting and empowering youth-led climate innovations. Funds awarded through this program will be used to implement several innovative climate initiatives that will benefit the community.

“We received about twenty-four applications totaling $107,000 in requests. It was a difficult process, but each application was reviewed by a grant panel of staff experts and youth reviewers who are part of The Guelph Youth Council. Applications were assessed based on planning, budgeting, youth engagement, and alignment to the City’s Strategic Plan” said Alex Goss, manager of Equity and Community Investment. “Ultimately, we are pleased to be able to support fourteen projects to advance their various climate focused interests.”

The awarded projects will cover a wide range of initiatives, including community garden projects, tree planting events, a new youth-led recycling education program and so much more.

“We are thrilled to support these inspiring youth-led projects that are taking steps to combat climate change in Guelph,” said Cam Guthrie, mayor, City of Guelph. “The projects they will be taking on reflect the creativity, passion, and commitment to our environment.”

To learn more about the YCAF micro-grant program and this year’s recipients, please visit Youth Climate Action Fund Micro-grant program on the City of Guelph’s website.

About the Bloomberg Youth Climate Action Fund

Kickstarted at the Bloomberg Philanthropies Mayors Innovation Studio at COP28, as a part of the Local Climate Action Summit, the Bloomberg Philanthropies Youth Climate Action Fund provides cities with the tools, techniques, and supports to leverage innovation approaches that invite and foster robust youth collaboration in climate problem-solving and policymaking. The program will be delivered by United Cities and Local Governments in partnership with the Bloomberg Center for Public Innovation at Johns Hopkins University. C40 Cities and the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy will collaborate as learning partners.

Media Contact

Amaka Obi, Communications Officer

Strategic Communications and Community Engagement

City of Guelph

226-332-1865

[email protected]