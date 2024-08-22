Testing at the Logan Well will begin August 29th 

About the project

The City is working with Stantec an environmental consultant to complete testing City owned Logan Test Well. The test will pump potable drinking water to the stormwater management system at a catch basin on Eastview Road and Norton Drive, and discharge to a storm pond at the north east corner of Watson Parkway and Grange Road.

Work Begins August 29

The work is expected to begin August 29th and will continue over the course of up to four to five weeks, for 24 hours a day. The public is required to stay clear of the work area within the stormwater management pond for the duration of the testing.

What to expect

It is expected that there may be higher water levels in the stormwater management pond during the testing period. The groundwater from Logan Well has been tested and confirmed to be clean and safe to discharge to the City’s stormwater management system.

The City will use the test results to support the North East Water Supply Project identified as Project 5 (Flemming/Logan) in the latest Water Supply Master Plan update (2022).

Private water well owners in the area that experience well interference issues during this time are asked to direct their inquiries to:

Albanie Douglas M.Sc., P.Geo., Hydrogeologist

Water Services, Environmental Services

City of Guelph

519-837-5627

[email protected]