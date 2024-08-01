Some of Guelph’s fire hydrants are getting a new coat of paint this summer

Guelph, Ont., August 1, 2024 – The City has contracted Tuygun Painting Contracting Ltd to repaint fire hydrants that have been preselected through our Water Services fire hydrant inspection program. The work is expected to begin this week and take approximately two months to complete. The contractor will remove old paint and rust from the hydrants before priming them with grey paint. Hydrants will then be repainted with a fresh coat of yellow and green. All repainting will take about two months to finish, weather permitting.

What to expect

There are no impacts to traffic or water service during the repainting, but people can expect some noise from the paint removal work which is done using an air compressor and needle gun. The contractor has a hazardous substance control and spill plan in place to protect storm drains, our source water and the environment in the event of a paint spill.

Why the new coat?

Fresh paint keeps Guelph’s fire hydrants in good shape and makes them easier for Guelph Fire, City staff and the public to see.

For more information

Water Services Customer Service

City of Guelph

519-822-1260

[email protected]