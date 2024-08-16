Silvercreek Parkway North full closure starting August 30

Road closure: Silvercreek Parkway North from Campbell Road to Speedvale Avenue

Notice date: August 16, 2024

About the project

The City is improving Silvercreek Parkway North between Woodlawn Road and Speedvale Avenue West in two phases. Phase 2 construction spans from Campbell Road to Speedvale Avenue West.

The City is working with Capital Paving Inc. to upgrade the existing watermain and sanitary sewers, and install new curbs and multi-use paths. In addition, the bus stops along this stretch of road will be upgraded for improved accessibility and comfort.

Full road closure between August 30 and September 3

To facilitate work under the railway tracks, Silvercreek Parkway North will be closed between Campbell Road and Speedvale Avenue from August 30 to September 3, inclusive.

Absolutely no through traffic will be permitted across the closure. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and every effort will be made to facilitate local access during the closure.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

City services

Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit route 20 will be temporarily detoured around the full closure. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Mark Gosnell, C.E.T.

Contract Administrator, Engineering Technical Services

City of Guelph

226-821-1550

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]