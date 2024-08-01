Notice of intention to pass an amending bylaw to remove a Holding ‘H’ symbol

In accordance with Section 36 of the Planning Act R.S.O 1990 c.P.13., and the City’s Delegation of Authority Bylaw (2023)-20794, which delegates authority to the General Manager, Planning and Building Services to pass minor zoning bylaw amendments, including holding provisions, under Section 36 of the Planning Act; the General Manager, Planning and Building Services intends to pass a Zoning Bylaw Amendment to remove a Holding ‘H’ symbol from the City of Guelph Zoning Bylaw (1995)-14864, as amended and City of Guelph Zoning Bylaw (2023)-20790, as amended.

The lands affected by the proposed amendment are municipally known as 331 Clair Road East. The subject lands are shown on the Key Location Map below.

The lands are currently zoned “Specialized Residential Townhouse with Holding Provisions” (R.3A-72(H)), under Zoning Bylaw (1995)-14864, as amended, and “Specialized Medium Density Residential with Holding Provisions” (RM.6-25(H)), under Zoning Bylaw (2023)-20790, as amended.

The zoning for the subject lands was approved at a Council Meeting on December 12, 2023 with a Holding (H) symbol to ensure an updated hydrogeological report and grading plan be provided to the satisfaction of the City Engineer/ General Manager prior to the intensification of the lands.

Engineering staff have reviewed the revised documents and are satisfied that they meet City requirements. The City can therefore remove the Holding ‘H’ symbol from the lands to permit development in accordance with the regulations of the above mentioned specialized zones.

The General Manager of Planning and Building Services will consider the proposed Zoning Bylaw Amendment to remove the Holding ‘H’ symbol accordingly.

Key location map

For more information

Eric Rempel, Development Planner

Planning and Building Services

519-822-1260 extension 2617

[email protected]