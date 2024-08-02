Meadow maintenance underway in Guelph parks and natural areas in August

Guelph, Ont., August 2, 2024 – We’re preparing for yearly meadow mowing, which takes place between mid-August and the end of October, depending on the site and weather conditions.

This year, meadow mowing will happen at:

Water Street Park (hydro corridor and trail at the west end of Water Street)

A portion of Speed River Trail North (the area surrounding trail connections from Ingram Drive and Simmonds Drive)

Northview Trail (between Northview Park and Beverley Robinson Park)

Natural meadows are an important feature of Guelph’s biodiversity and natural heritage, offering urban habitat for species like bobolink, eastern meadowlark and other wildlife that need meadows and open grassland to thrive.

Unlike rural meadows that experience natural wildfires or agricultural grazing, urban meadows need help controlling invasive plants and preventing meadows from turning into forests. Mowing every few years helps to reduce competition from non-native plants while stimulating the growth and spread of native plants.

We’re committed to balancing the need for more urban forest canopy city-wide and maintaining existing meadows in places that are the right size and location. Maintaining a network of different natural habitats enhances biodiversity across the city.

How we protect birds, wildlife and insects

Meadow maintenance starts after ground-nesting birds and wildlife have stopped breeding for the season. Only a portion of each site is mowed each year to provide refuges for wildlife. We set the mower height to avoid leaving bare ground and help to protect wildlife.

How you can protect urban meadows

Don’t dump yard waste in meadows and natural areas. Use your yard waste collection bags to dispose of garden clippings, seeds, plants and shrubs so they don’t spread to nearby meadows.

Avoid planting invasive plants in your garden, consider a suitable native species instead.

Keep your dog leashed in natural areas to protect ground-nesting birds and wildlife.

Get involved with local stewardship efforts at guelph.ca/stewardship.

You can learn more about the City’s meadow maintenance at guelph.ca/meadowmaintenance.

